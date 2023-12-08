FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $318,459.90 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 158,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

