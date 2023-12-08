Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Fortis Stock Performance
TSE FTS opened at C$55.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.32. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.1541547 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
