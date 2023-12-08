Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) & Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Critical Review

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.50 million 1.33 $15.08 million $2.52 8.53

Profitability

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 11.49% 8.62% 0.55%

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Finward Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

