Future (LON:FUTR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 730 ($9.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Future from GBX 757 ($9.56) to GBX 827 ($10.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Future to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 827 ($10.45) to GBX 758 ($9.57) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070.14 ($13.52).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 631 ($7.97) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 885.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 797.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.59 million, a P/E ratio of 657.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Future’s payout ratio is 312.50%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

