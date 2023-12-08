FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FF

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.