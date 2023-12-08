Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GANX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

GANX stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

