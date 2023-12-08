Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $120.55 on Monday. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

