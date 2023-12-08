General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.