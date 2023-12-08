Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.36.

NYSE GKOS opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

