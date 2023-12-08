GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Raised by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $148,457.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,369,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,525.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,992 shares of company stock worth $11,740,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

