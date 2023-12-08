Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,348,000 after acquiring an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

