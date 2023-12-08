Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GT. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.