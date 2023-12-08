Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,593. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

