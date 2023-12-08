Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 1,242 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.98. 539,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,645. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

