Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.08. The stock had a trading volume of 194,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,339. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $235.81 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

