Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,061. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

