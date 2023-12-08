Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $13.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $480,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.87. 1,412,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88. The company has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

