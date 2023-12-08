Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $31.92 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,592,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,595,512. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

