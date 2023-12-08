Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after buying an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.20. 900,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

