Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 1,368 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.57. The company had a trading volume of 197,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,192. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $339.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

