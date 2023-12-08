Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.