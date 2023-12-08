GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $435.28 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,151 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 5.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $435,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. 933,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

