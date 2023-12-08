GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 167.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,586.09. 40,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,605. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,361.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,295.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

