Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,060,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 776,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

