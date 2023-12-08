Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,288 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.