Guidance Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,572 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mondelez International by 164.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,816. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

