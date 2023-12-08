Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $676,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.41. 2,481,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

