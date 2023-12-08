Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $684,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $144.11. 404,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

