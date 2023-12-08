Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $998,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 98,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,820. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

