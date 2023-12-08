Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $582,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Celanese by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,175. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

