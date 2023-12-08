Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

