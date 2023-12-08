Guidance Capital Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.