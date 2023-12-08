Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,855 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,995. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.