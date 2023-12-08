Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 281,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,272. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

