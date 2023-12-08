Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

