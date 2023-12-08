Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $102.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.