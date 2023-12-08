HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PaxMedica’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.
PaxMedica Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ PXMD opened at $0.77 on Monday. PaxMedica has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaxMedica
PaxMedica Company Profile
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PaxMedica
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.