HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.26. 116,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,718. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

