Head-To-Head Analysis: GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) versus Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gravity and GD Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gravity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

7.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gravity has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and GD Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 19.02% 37.33% 28.39% GD Culture Group N/A 209.38% 194.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gravity and GD Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $756.10 billion 0.00 $58.14 million $15.56 4.85 GD Culture Group $303,304.00 37.45 -$30.82 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

Summary

GD Culture Group beats Gravity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About GD Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.