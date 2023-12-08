Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $663.48 million 0.95 $12.36 million ($0.32) -70.66 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $23.52 billion 0.04 $111.93 million $1.38 19.10

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 1 1 0 2.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.19% 1.57% 1.13% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 7.70% 6.35% 3.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

