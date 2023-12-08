Head-To-Head Contrast: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 507.09%. Given True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $513.47 million 1.66 $53.82 million ($0.07) -70.57 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -1.92% -0.63% -0.25% True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

