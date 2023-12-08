HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $72.63. 199,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 657,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,072 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

