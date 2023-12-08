Hedera Price Tops $0.0696 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $63.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,849,010 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,849,009.950855 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06907282 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $65,809,948.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

