Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

