Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at $610,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.