Hermez Network Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00008313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $132.95 million and approximately $12,150.17 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,810.36 or 1.00074510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.66918264 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,533.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.