Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $24,077,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

