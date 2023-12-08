Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $40.93. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 23,019 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

