HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Sells $142,000.00 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HilleVax alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

HilleVax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HLVX opened at $14.86 on Friday. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $719.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLVX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLVX

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HilleVax by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 207,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in HilleVax by 38.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 120,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.