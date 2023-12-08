Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.29.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $306.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after buying an additional 121,787 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.